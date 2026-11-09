Muslim Youth League leaders booked over rally, traffic obstruction in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against 12 Muslim Youth League leaders, including state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, in connection with a rally held in Kochi on Sunday, alleging unlawful assembly and obstruction of traffic.

According to the FIR, around 2,000 people assembled at Goshree Junction around 4 pm and took out a rally to Marine Drive, which continued until 5.30 pm. The rally was organised in connection with the Muslim Youth League state conference and was led by the party leaders named in the FIR.

The FIR states that the rally obstructed the movement of vehicles and pedestrians along the route.

Besides Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, those named in the FIR include state general secretary P K Firoz, treasurer P Ismayil, vice-presidents Mujeeb Kaderi, Faisal Bafaqui Thangal, Ashraf Edaneer and K A Mahin, and state secretaries C K Muhammadali, advocate Naseer Karyara, Gafoor Kolkkalathil and TPM Jishan. IUML MLA Fathima Thahiliya has also been named.

The case was registered under sections relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, collective liability of assembly members and obstruction of public roads, along with provisions of the Kerala Public Ways Act dealing with unauthorised obstruction of public ways.