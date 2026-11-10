Kochi auto driver goes extra mile to return forgotten bag to Japanese family

KOCHI: Setting an exemplary model of honesty, an Uber autorickshaw driver returned a camera bag — containing valuable gear and travel documents — left behind by a Japanese family near Bolgatty Junction on Monday.

The driver, Saneesh V S, of Mundamveli, was appreciated by both the Mulavukad police and the tourists for his integrity. According to Saneesh, the Japanese family had boarded his autorickshaw from Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty. On arriving near Bolgatty Junction, they inadvertently left the bag behind while alighting from the vehicle. Saneesh noticed the bag only when he reached Vyttila with another set of passengers.

Realising that the bag belonged to the Japanese tourists, Saneesh began searching means to trace them. In the meantime, the tourist family approached the local authorities. As Saneesh was attempting to locate the owners, he received a phone call from the Mulavukad police station.

He promptly headed to the station, where the camera bag and travel documents were safely handed over to the Japanese family in the presence of Mulavukad Sub-Inspector Suresh and other police officers.

“I am glad the tourists got their documents and camera back safely. Their appreciation meant a lot to me,” Saneesh told TNIE.