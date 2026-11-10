MYL shifted rally start to Bolgatty on police request, says Jishan

KOCHI: MYL state secretary T P M Jishan has claimed the organisation changed the starting point of its rally from near JLN Stadium to Bolgatty at the request of the city police commissioner, who assured the organisers of adequate arrangements to regulate traffic.

In a social media post, Jishan said the rally was originally scheduled to begin near JLN Stadium, and party workers had been informed accordingly. However, a day before the rally, the commissioner convened an emergency meeting attended by Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor, MP Haris Beeran, MYL general secretary P K Firos, former MLA Hameed and White Guard state coordinator Faisal Thangal.

Jishan claimed the commissioner suggested shifting the starting point to Bolgatty. “The route was changed solely at the commissioner’s request. He assured us sufficient police personnel would be deployed and traffic would be regulated.”

Following the meeting, party workers were informed of the revised route through social media and the arrangements for buses were changed accordingly.

He said White Guard volunteers were deployed at junctions to minimise inconvenience to the public. “If there were lapses despite these efforts, the responsibility does not lie with us. It is the duty of the police to ensure proper traffic management,” he said.

Jishan added that the rally was also part of a political protest over voting rights.