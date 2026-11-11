Ernakulam court seeks police response to plea of rape accused doctor

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sought the police response to the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Johnson K Varghese, who was booked for allegedly raping a 50-year-old woman in a case that surfaced amid a blackmail complaint filed by him against actor Athulya Chandra and two others. The court directed the police to file a counter-affidavit and said the plea would be considered later this week.

Johnson has alleged that the rape complaint against him was fabricated to counter the blackmail case he had lodged against the actor and her associates. Johnson is currently absconding, and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

The Kadavanthra police will soon record the woman’s statement to ascertain how the doctor’s mobile phone came into her possession. She had submitted the phone along with her complaint to the Infopark police. Several photographs of women were reportedly recovered from the device.