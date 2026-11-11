Kochi: Two cops attacked in separate incidents

KOCHI: Two police personnel attached to different stations under the Kochi City Police limits were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents on Tuesday, with the accused in both cases attacking officers while they were discharging their official duties.
In the first incident, a 25-year-old youth allegedly attacked a civil police officer (CPO) by biting his hand while attempting to escape from a police vehicle outside Ernakulam General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The accused, Muhammed Iqbal, a native of Sasthamkotta in Kollam, was earlier taken into custody by the Ernakulam Town North police for allegedly creating a public disturbance. He was brought to the hospital for a medical examination in connection with the case.
According to the FIR registered by the Ernakulam Central police, the incident occurred around 12.15 am on Tuesday, after the medical examination. Iqbal, who was seated in the rear of a police department vehicle, allegedly jumped to the middle seat and attempted to open the vehicle’s door to escape.
When the police personnel accompanying him tried to stop him, he allegedly abused them and attacked CPO Ajith Paul, 38, attached to the Ernakulam Town North police station, biting his left hand and causing injuries. The incident took place near an SBI ATM in front of the hospital.
Based on Ajith Paul’s complaint, the Ernakulam Central police registered a case against Iqbal under Sections 121(1), 115(2) and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
In the second incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted a Sub-Inspector and tore off the insignia from his uniform while creating a disturbance at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Elamkulam around 9.30 am.
The accused, Ajmal S J, a native of Sasthamkotta in Kollam, allegedly punched SI Harikrishnan R of the Kadavanthra police station on his chest when the officer approached him and sought his identity. He also allegedly grabbed the officer’s uniform and pulled off the insignia displayed on its right side, causing injuries and obstructing him from discharging his official duties.
The SI had reached the hospital along with other police personnel following information about a man disrupting its functioning. The accused was subsequently restrained and taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination.
The Kadavanthra police registered a case under Sections 121(1) and 132 of the BNS.