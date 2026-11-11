Kochi: Two cops attacked in separate incidents

KOCHI: Two police personnel attached to different stations under the Kochi City Police limits were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents on Tuesday, with the accused in both cases attacking officers while they were discharging their official duties.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old youth allegedly attacked a civil police officer (CPO) by biting his hand while attempting to escape from a police vehicle outside Ernakulam General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused, Muhammed Iqbal, a native of Sasthamkotta in Kollam, was earlier taken into custody by the Ernakulam Town North police for allegedly creating a public disturbance. He was brought to the hospital for a medical examination in connection with the case.

According to the FIR registered by the Ernakulam Central police, the incident occurred around 12.15 am on Tuesday, after the medical examination. Iqbal, who was seated in the rear of a police department vehicle, allegedly jumped to the middle seat and attempted to open the vehicle’s door to escape.

When the police personnel accompanying him tried to stop him, he allegedly abused them and attacked CPO Ajith Paul, 38, attached to the Ernakulam Town North police station, biting his left hand and causing injuries. The incident took place near an SBI ATM in front of the hospital.

Based on Ajith Paul’s complaint, the Ernakulam Central police registered a case against Iqbal under Sections 121(1), 115(2) and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).