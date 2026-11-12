382 cases registered in drive to keep private buses in Ernakulam on right ‘track’

KOCHI: In a special enforcement drive prompted by public complaints and directions from the High Court, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has registered 382 cases in a crackdown on private buses in Ernakulam and imposed fines totalling Rs 2,41,344 for various violations.

The inspection, conducted by the enforcement wing, exposed lapses ranging from serious safety violations to routine breaches of traffic regulations. The drive was conducted across major areas, including Aluva, Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, with private buses in focus.

As many as 28 cases were registered against private buses found operating without functional speed governors or after the devices had been removed or disconnected. According to the officials, speed governors are essential to ensure that vehicles adhere to prescribed speed limits.

Their removal or tampering can allow buses to operate beyond permitted speeds, increasing the risk of accidents. The MVD has also directed the buses found to have tampered with or removed speed governor systems to suspend services. The operators were instructed to restore the systems to working condition and produce the vehicles for inspection before resuming operations.

A total of 89 cases were registered against conductors operating without valid licences. Another 55 cases were registered in connection with buses operating with their doors open. The department also registered 31 cases each for non-functional or missing Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD)/GPS systems and the absence of mandatory fire safety equipment. These violations are particularly concerning as GPS-based tracking systems help monitor vehicle movement, while fire safety equipment is crucial during emergencies.

The enforcement drive also uncovered several instances of dangerous driving and disregard for traffic regulations. Nine cases were registered for overspeeding, while seven cases involved driving without a valid licence.