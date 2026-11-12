5-on-scooter ride: Move against new licencee in Kochi

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated proceedings to suspend the driving licence of a two-wheeler rider who was caught carrying four pillion passengers on a scooter along Pipeline Road in Thrikkakara, highlighting yet another instance of blatant disregard for road safety.

The action was initiated on Wednesday, a day after the incident came to the department’s notice. The scooter, carrying five college students, was photographed by a motorist travelling behind it on Tuesday. The video brought the violation to the attention of the authorities.

According to MVD officials, challans have been issued in connection with the violations, and a notice seeking suspension of the rider’s driving licence has been served on him. The hearing in connection with the proposed suspension is currently under way. What makes the incident particularly concerning is that the rider had obtained his driving licence only two months ago. The MVD has also registered a case against him for dangerous driving and forwarded it to the court for further proceedings.

Officials said the action was initiated for multiple violations, including carrying more passengers than the permitted capacity of a two-wheeler and not wearing helmets.

The rider and the pillion passengers were also found to have violated helmet rules.

While the helmet violation attracts a compoundable fine of Rs 2,000, the dangerous driving offence has been referred to the court, which will decide the penalty.

The department will proceed with the licence suspension based on the violations, officials said. However, none of the five occupants was underage.