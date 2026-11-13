Abhimanyu’s note on hunger surfaces during murder trial

KOCHI: A three-line handwritten note in which Abhimanyu thanked a fellow student for sharing a meal with him after he had gone hungry throughout the day, surfaced during the trial of his 2018 murder case on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the financial hardships faced by the Maharaja’s College student.

“Today was a day of nothing but hunger. Anyway, I ate to my heart’s content. Thank you very much for giving me a stomach full of food,” Abhimanyu wrote in the note left inside the tiffin box of the student who shared food with him.

The note was brought to the court’s attention by Ranjith, a former KSU office-bearer at the college, who produced a photograph of the handwritten message on his phone while deposing before Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge K K Balakrishnan.

The witness also testified that prime accused Muhammad had called him shortly after the attack and asked him to remove his motorcycle parked near the college’s rear gate.

Ranjith said the murder had taken a heavy emotional toll on him, leaving him under severe mental stress for nearly a year.