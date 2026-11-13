Ramamangalam: Kerala village where a river, Ramayana and ragas converge

KOCHI: Located along the winding Muvattupuzha River, Ramamangalam is a quaint village steeped in lore and heritage. And it has a tale of its own to add to the online debate over Jatayu’s final resting place.

With the film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ drawing packed houses, the epic is back in conversation. It has reopened discussions on history, myth and legend, and also sent people looking for traces of the story in their own backyards.

Ramamangalam is one such spot in Ernakulam district. It is believed that Lord Rama and Sita Devi stayed here for some days during their exile. According to legend, the region was a forest and this area came to be known as Sriramamangalam.

“This is part of folklore,” says Arun Paul, founder of Ave Stella Maris College here and a resident of the village.

“The story goes on to say that Rama killed Maricha, who came disguised as a golden deer, in the woods here. Maricha’s body got split — the upper part of his body fell at a place which is now called Memury (‘mel’ means upper) and the bottom half fell in Kizhumuri (‘kizh’ means lower). These are locations in Ramamangalam.”

Arun, however, clarifies that such legends have not been historically verified. Across India, he adds, one can find numerous places that trace their names to ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’.

However, he points out that with ‘Ramayana’ fervour gripping the nation, Ramamangalam could receive a well-deserved boost as a tourism destination.