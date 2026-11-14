DJ parties: Strict regulation is the way forward, says Keralam HC

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has made it clear that the Single Judge’s order quashing the notice issued by the Kochi city police restricting late-night DJ parties at five-star hotels would not stand in the way of the police taking necessary measures to maintain law and order.

However, the Division Bench refused to stay the Single Judge’s order.

The court made these observations while considering the appeal filed by the state government challenging the Single Judge’s order.

The government argued that the police were finding it difficult to maintain law and order at night due to the increasing use of drugs and other substances.

It submitted that the instructions were not intended to prevent five-star hotels from operating bars or permit rooms until 3 A.M under valid FL3 licences, but were aimed only at curbing unrestrained and uncontrolled parties where drugs and other substances find their way in and are even openly consumed.

The court observed that prohibition may not always be the best way forward, and that strict regulation may be a better approach.

It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that law and order are always maintained, the bench said.

“The police cannot be seen as enemies, but as partners in everyday life particularly for citizens who seek peace and order,” the court observed.