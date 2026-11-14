Repeat offenders, brokers keep illegal Periyar sand trade alive

KOCHI: Repeated arrests and seizures of boats and vehicles have failed to deter illegal sand mining along the Periyar, with suspects repeatedly figuring in cases across police station jurisdictions.
Residents say the trade continues through shifting extraction points, motorcycle-borne escorts and brokers who allegedly handle complications arising from vehicle seizures.
The arrest of an alleged key operator this October by Aluva police highlighted the problem of repeat offending. He was arrested after intercepting a lorry carrying illegally extracted sand towards Kollam.
Police later found that he was involved in seven similar cases registered at Aluva, Nedumbassery and Cheranalloor police stations.
This month’s operations further highlighted the movement of people previously booked in similar cases. On November 11, Puthenvelikkara police arrested six people in two cases involving alleged sand extraction and transportation by boat.
Some of them had figured in similar cases registered at Kodungallur and Vadakkekara.
The following day, Aluva police seized four engine-powered boats and a tipper lorry in the Uliyannoor-Kunjunnikkara area and registered a case against 18 identified persons suspected of involvement in the trade.
The demand for Periyar sand, popularly known as ‘Aluva gold’, is believed to sustain the illegal trade.
When approached on the pretext of arranging a truckload for delivery in Alappuzha, a broker quoted around Rs 40,000 and assured delivery within two or three days. Asked about the risk of interception, he said it could be managed.
Alappuzha is around 73 km by road from Aluva, while Kollam is approximately 154 km away. Police cases registered this year have pointed to the transportation of illegally extracted Periyar sand to these districts.
Residents alleged that brokers also handle legal complications arising from vehicle seizures and arrange for the release of vehicles, reducing the risks perceived by drivers.
“Brokers will take care of the case and the release of the vehicle. So drivers and others are not particularly worried even if they are caught,” said Joseph Sebastian, a resident familiar with the issue.
Those involved have also developed ways to evade police checks, often shifting extraction points and deploying motorcycle-borne escorts to scout routes before sand-laden vehicles move out.
“They regularly change locations for extracting sand. Some travel on bikes ahead of the trucks to check whether police are conducting inspections along the route. If they spot a police checking, they will alert the driver. Such escorts are paid around Rs 1,000, apart from fuel charges,” said Ansurdeen, a resident.
Senior police officials said they had taken note of repeat offenders and were considering invoking provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA) against habitual offenders.
The challenge for investigators is to establish whether the cases involve overlapping groups and to identify the brokers, financiers and buyers sustaining the trade.
While action against those caught extracting or transporting sand may disrupt individual operations, tracing those who organise and profit from the supply chain will be crucial to dismantling the network.