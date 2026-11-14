Repeat offenders, brokers keep illegal Periyar sand trade alive

KOCHI: Repeated arrests and seizures of boats and vehicles have failed to deter illegal sand mining along the Periyar, with suspects repeatedly figuring in cases across police station jurisdictions.

Residents say the trade continues through shifting extraction points, motorcycle-borne escorts and brokers who allegedly handle complications arising from vehicle seizures.

The arrest of an alleged key operator this October by Aluva police highlighted the problem of repeat offending. He was arrested after intercepting a lorry carrying illegally extracted sand towards Kollam.

Police later found that he was involved in seven similar cases registered at Aluva, Nedumbassery and Cheranalloor police stations.

This month’s operations further highlighted the movement of people previously booked in similar cases. On November 11, Puthenvelikkara police arrested six people in two cases involving alleged sand extraction and transportation by boat.

Some of them had figured in similar cases registered at Kodungallur and Vadakkekara.

The following day, Aluva police seized four engine-powered boats and a tipper lorry in the Uliyannoor-Kunjunnikkara area and registered a case against 18 identified persons suspected of involvement in the trade.

The demand for Periyar sand, popularly known as ‘Aluva gold’, is believed to sustain the illegal trade.

When approached on the pretext of arranging a truckload for delivery in Alappuzha, a broker quoted around Rs 40,000 and assured delivery within two or three days. Asked about the risk of interception, he said it could be managed.