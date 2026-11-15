17 dogs dead in 2 months; ABC centre in Kochi comes under fire for gross negligence

KOCHI: Mismanagement and utter neglect have claimed the lives of 17 mother dogs and puppies, in two months at the Animal Birth Control Centre at Brahmapuram, a facility that is meant to protect stray dogs.

Situated near the bio-mining site at Brahmapuram, the ABC centre is the only such facility that is functional in the entire district. Currently a team of 12 employees is working at the ABC centre, including dog catchers, to manage the facility while two veterinary surgeons have been deployed for the sterilisation surgery of stray dogs.

As per norms, mother dogs and puppies should not be caught and kept at ABC centres as surgery is not possible on them. However, it is alleged that the dog catchers caught mother dogs and puppies from different parts of the city violating the rules, and kept them at the centre without giving proper food and water.

In the latest incident, three mother dogs and puppies caught from the High Court premises died, sparking controversy.

The dogs caught from the streets are taken to the centre where sterilisation is conducted in the surgical room. Later, they are put under observation for at least four days before taking them back to the location from where they were caught. This protocol was violated in the Brahmapuram centre as many dogs are kept in the shelter without letting them outside, leading to deaths.