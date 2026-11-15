Three juveniles held for stealing bikes at Edappally

KOCHI: In yet another instance highlighting the growing involvement of juveniles in criminal activities, the Elamakkara police have apprehended three minors in connection with the theft of two motorcycles from Edappally.

The thefts took place on November 6, when a bike belonging to a Thammanam resident was stolen from beneath the Edappally flyover. Another motorcycle was reported stolen from the parking area of Al Ameen Mosque at Edappally. The police have registered cases and launched an investigation.

Examination of CCTV footage from the locations revealed three youngsters, wearing masks, stealing the motorcycles in broad daylight. Despite obtaining clear visuals, the police initially failed to identify them through existing criminal records.

Subsequently, a plainclothes police squad was deployed in the areas where the thefts had occurred. On Friday, the squad spotted two youngsters pushing a motorcycle beneath the Edappally flyover. Police found that they were attempting to steal the motorcycle without a key. Further examination revealed that they had already stolen another motorcycle from a nearby location.

The youngsters were taken into custody, following which the police identified them as the same three individuals seen in the CCTV footage. All three have reportedly been involved in similar motorcycle thefts earlier. Police found that the two motorcycles stolen on November 6 had been abandoned at different locations. Both vehicles were later recovered.