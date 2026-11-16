CM Satheesan launches ‘Resilient Lanka’ project to tackle coastal challenges

KOCHI: The state government would extend its full support to finding a permanent solution to the challenges faced by coastal areas due to rising sea levels, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Resilient Lanka’ project in Ezhikkara panchayat. Lanka, a three-acre island in the panchayat, derives its name from Sri Lanka, another island country.

The project is the first of its kind to be implemented in the state on a pilot basis. It was developed through continuous interactions with local residents, integrating their experiences and traditional knowledge with scientific research.

Satheesan said the initiative demonstrated how research findings could be translated into practical solutions to address the everyday problems of ordinary people.“If the pilot project in Ezhikkara proves successful, it will be extended to other parts of the state facing similar problems of tidal flooding and waterlogging.

The government will support the formulation of a statewide programme for this purpose,” he said. The project is being implemented by EQUINOCT with financial support from the Happiness Project. “Construction of bridges to connect isolated residential areas is progressing.

There are also plans to develop a scenic tourism road along the backwater shores to transform Ezhikkara into a major tourist destination. However, development activities will be undertaken without compromising the conservation of paddy fields and natural resources,” he added.