Marine Eco City work will begin by January: Keralam Minister Mons Joseph

KOCHI: Several months after the laying of the foundation stone, work on the much touted Marine Eco City project in Kochi is set to begin in January 2027. The background work for the same has gained momentum following a review meeting convened by Minister for Housing Mons Joseph.

Estimated to cost Rs 3,509 crore, the mega project proposed by the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) envisages apartment complexes along with commercial spaces including a convention centre and other allied facilities.

The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) has been selected as the project consultant after an elaborate bidding process. NBCC has in turn sub-contracted the construction work to DLV Builders.

While the agreement between KSHB and NBCC was signed in 2023, environmental clearance took time as the project was proposed in close proximity to the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary.

In March, the then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the project. But the project was shrouded in uncertainty amid criticism that a private company had taken over the construction. On November 8, Mons Joseph visited the site proposed for the Marine Eco City project and convened a meeting to review its status.

The minister gave instructions to begin the work without delay and to complete Phase 1 within the prescribed time. “The construction of Marine Eco City will begin in January 2027 and the preliminary official procedures for the same are under way,” a source with KSHB said.