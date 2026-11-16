Peeling open Ernakulam’s adapting drug trade

KOCHI: A pillow merchant selling heroin, a scrap dealer allegedly running a drug network, an award-winning farmer accused of concealing narcotics in banana bunches and gangs delivering MDMA using hidden drop points.

A series of investigations over the past two-and-a-half years has exposed how Ernakulam’s drug trade is moving beyond street-level peddling, with traffickers allegedly exploiting ordinary businesses, interstate routes and unconventional delivery methods.

In May 2024, police raided a pillow shop at Jyothi Junction in Perumbavoor and seized 8g of heroin packed into 93 small bottles. The shop was allegedly run by Ashar Mehboob, 24, a native of Assam, who investigators said sourced the drug from his home state and sold each bottle for around Rs 1,000.

A month later, excise arrested Baharul Islam, alias Kaboothar Sait, another migrant worker from Assam, and Tania Parveen, with heroin and ganja. They allegedly supplied heroin in small vials, and their customers included rave partygoers in Kochi. Investigators found that the group used ‘orange line’ as a code for drugs in their communications.

In March 2025, police arrested Rabeen Mandal, a native of West Bengal, with 9kg of ganja in Perumbavoor. Initially employed in the restaurant industry, he allegedly entered the drug trade and sold ganja in `500 packets to students and migrant workers. Customers reportedly identified him by the code name ‘Robin Bhai’. A college student’s tip-off helped police track him.