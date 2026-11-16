Peeling open Ernakulam’s adapting drug trade

KOCHI: A pillow merchant selling heroin, a scrap dealer allegedly running a drug network, an award-winning farmer accused of concealing narcotics in banana bunches and gangs delivering MDMA using hidden drop points.
A series of investigations over the past two-and-a-half years has exposed how Ernakulam’s drug trade is moving beyond street-level peddling, with traffickers allegedly exploiting ordinary businesses, interstate routes and unconventional delivery methods.
In May 2024, police raided a pillow shop at Jyothi Junction in Perumbavoor and seized 8g of heroin packed into 93 small bottles. The shop was allegedly run by Ashar Mehboob, 24, a native of Assam, who investigators said sourced the drug from his home state and sold each bottle for around Rs 1,000.
A month later, excise arrested Baharul Islam, alias Kaboothar Sait, another migrant worker from Assam, and Tania Parveen, with heroin and ganja. They allegedly supplied heroin in small vials, and their customers included rave partygoers in Kochi. Investigators found that the group used ‘orange line’ as a code for drugs in their communications.
In March 2025, police arrested Rabeen Mandal, a native of West Bengal, with 9kg of ganja in Perumbavoor. Initially employed in the restaurant industry, he allegedly entered the drug trade and sold ganja in `500 packets to students and migrant workers. Customers reportedly identified him by the code name ‘Robin Bhai’. A college student’s tip-off helped police track him.
Another probe exposed the changing profile of operators. Last July, the arrest of three migrant workers with 609g of heroin in Angamaly led police to a rented house in Ponjassery, and recovery of hundreds of small bottles. The probe pointed to Shefikul Islam, alias Dada, a native of Assam, who had moved from trading scrap to emerging as a heroin supplier.
The involvement of some migrant workers in drug trafficking has fuelled suspicion against the wider community. “We come here to earn and support our families. The involvement of some in the drug trade has put all of us under suspicion, and we face unnecessary questioning from locals.
We hope the government will succeed in curbing this menace,” said Biplab, a migrant worker.In April 2025, the Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted a parcel from Mexico containing 50 LSD stamps destined for Kadavanthra.
A controlled delivery operation led to the arrest of three people, including a Dutch national. Investigators have also uncovered dealers using concealed drop points, sending customers coordinates or visual clues to collect narcotics, avoiding direct exchanges. The latest case involved Dhanesh S Nair, an award-winning farmer arrested in Angamaly in November with 803g of hashish oil and 8g of MDMA. He concealed the drugs within banana bunches before transporting them to Keralam.