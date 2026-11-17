KOCHI: Six witnesses turned hostile during the trial in the Abhimanyu murder case before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday, prompting the prosecution to seek permission to cross-examine them.

Judge K K Balakrishnan allowed the request made by Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj, who submitted that the witnesses had deviated from their earlier statements and were now giving evidence favourable to the accused, allegedly owing to their close association with them.

The six witnesses were Muhammed Abdul, a neighbour of the sixth accused; Siraj, a neighbour of the seventh accused; Aman Moideen, the registered owner of the motorcycle allegedly used by the eighth accused, and his brother Naufan Moideen; Rubia, wife of the 12th accused; and Sreenath, a colleague of the 16th accused.

During their depositions, Muhammed Abdul said he had signed the search list prepared by the police at his residence, while Siraj denied signing any document. Aman and Naufan denied selling their motorcycle to the eighth accused. Rubia told the court that her husband neither owned or used a motorcycle nor had gone into hiding.