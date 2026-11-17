KOCHI: For the first time in its history, the Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple in Tripunithura has invited tenders from private parties to supply captive elephants for its daily sheeveli ritual. The move was necessitated by the repeated delays in conducting sheeveli because of a shortage of elephants with the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB).

Though CDB has five elephants at its disposal, including Ravipuram Govindan which is now in musth, the beginning of the festive season has meant that other elephants are taken for parades at other festivals and temples.

“Govindan is yet to get back to festival parades. Other elephants are all busy with already committed events for which advance amounts have been paid. With the daily ritual of Sheeveli being affected, the temple decided to use private elephants for the purpose,” Amal Viswanathan, the devaswom officer at the Tripunithura temple, told TNIE.

The Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple is famous for the participation of elephants during Vrischikolsavam “It is an inevitable part of the temple customs and cannot be compromised, according to the norms. There are days when the Sheeveli ritual, which should be held at 8 pm, gets delayed until midnight due to the shortage of elephants,” said Ramesh Thampuran, a researcher and a member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Heritage Animal Task Force chairman V K Venkitachalam said, “More temples across the state have been choosing robotic elephants to avoid cruelty and as a safer option. It will set a model for the state if temples like Tripunithura and Chottanikkara opt for robotic elephants.”

Elephants owned by Cochin Devaswom Board