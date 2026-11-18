KOCHI: In a significant step towards the development of the Ernakulam General Hospital, the administration has come up with a Rs 40-crore master plan outlining the projects to be implemented in the coming years.

The plan was presented at a conclave organised under the leadership of MP Hibi Eden, with funding support set to come in through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Established in 1845, the Ernakulam General Hospital has a glorious history, being the first hospital in the state with NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation and the first government hospital in the country to perform a heart transplant.

“Ernakulam General Hospital has been catering to the healthcare needs of people, especially those from poor and underprivileged backgrounds, not only in Ernakulam district but in neighbouring districts as well.

The hospital has already set a model in channelling CSR funds for its development work and the conclave intended to expand it,” Dr Prabhudas R, the hospital superintendent, said.

Among the projects presented at the conclave are infrastructure enhancement, strengthening pain and palliative care, bringing advanced technologies in diagnostic and critical care, and ensuring better surveillance and communication facilities.