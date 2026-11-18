KOCHI: In a significant step towards the development of the Ernakulam General Hospital, the administration has come up with a Rs 40-crore master plan outlining the projects to be implemented in the coming years.
The plan was presented at a conclave organised under the leadership of MP Hibi Eden, with funding support set to come in through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
Established in 1845, the Ernakulam General Hospital has a glorious history, being the first hospital in the state with NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation and the first government hospital in the country to perform a heart transplant.
“Ernakulam General Hospital has been catering to the healthcare needs of people, especially those from poor and underprivileged backgrounds, not only in Ernakulam district but in neighbouring districts as well.
The hospital has already set a model in channelling CSR funds for its development work and the conclave intended to expand it,” Dr Prabhudas R, the hospital superintendent, said.
Among the projects presented at the conclave are infrastructure enhancement, strengthening pain and palliative care, bringing advanced technologies in diagnostic and critical care, and ensuring better surveillance and communication facilities.
The Trauma and Emergency Care Centre at the hospital – currently functioning within limited space – witnesses 480 outpatient consultations a day on an average. The hospital authorities wanted to renovate and expand the block. A major proposal is to ensure 24-hour power backup to meet the rising number of such cases.
Over the past several years, the hospital has performed more than 1,500 heart operations and more than 16,000 angioplasty procedures. With a little support, the hospital aims to develop the department with a cardiac rehabilitation centre to return patients to normal life after heart disorders, and by incorporating laser angioplasty.
Another important project proposed is a mobile breast milk bank at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh. With new mothers coming forward to donate breast milk, the mobile bank will help promote the noble cause and collect breast milk for the benefit of newborns across the state.
The Cancer Care Centre at the hospital envisages upgrading the Linear Accelerator for Radiation Therapy at a cost of Rs 3.5 to 4 crore.
“The projects are still in the planning mode, while we are still discussing its possibilities with various organisations that attended the conclave. Many have come forward expressing their interest in investing CSR funds in some of the projects presented at the conclave.
Hopefully, the final projects can be announced soon,” said Dr Haneesh M M, district programme manager, National Health Mission.