KOCHI: A 47-year-old doctor from Thrikkakara has lost Rs 1.57 crore in an online investment fraud after a woman he befriended through a dating app lured him into investing in a fraudulent trading platform promising high returns.

The complainant approached the Kalamassery police, following which a case was registered on Monday against a woman identified as Gowthami Nair, 33, a native of Palakkad, whom he had met via the dating app.

According to the FIR, the accused befriended the doctor and later introduced him to a trading platform purportedly operating in Dubai. She assured him that investments made through the platform would generate substantial returns.

Trusting her, the doctor began transferring money to various bank accounts. Between October 16 and December 31, 2025, he made multiple transactions totalling Rs 1,57,57,000.

According to the FIR, the funds were routed through multiple bank accounts as part of the alleged investment scheme. The money was transferred from two accounts - the complainant’s SBI account and an HDFC account belonging to his wife.

To convince the complainant that his investments were yielding profits, the accused allegedly displayed fictitious investment figures and returns denominated in US dollars on the trading platform. However, neither the principal amount nor the purported profits were returned, the FIR stated.

The complainant had initially lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) on October 5, 2026. He subsequently approached the Kalamassery police station on Monday, following which the police registered a case.

The accused has been booked under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).