KOCHI: Coconut growing countries should come together to address the common challenges in coconut cultivation, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 62nd session of International Coconut Community (ICC) and ministerial meeting in Kochi, he said there was a need for better coordination among coconut growing countries for research collaboration, climate-resilient farming, farmer empowerment, skill development, value addition and market expansion.

Aiming to address these common challenges, Ram Nath called for stronger international cooperation among coconut-producing countries to promote the sustainable growth of the global coconut sector.

Highlighting India’s position as one of the leading coconut-producing countries, he said the country’s coconut sector supports the livelihoods of around 30 million people.

Union Agriculture secretary Atish Chandra, who presided over the function, said that the coconut industry should respond to evolving consumer preferences and international market requirements.

The ICC has played a key role in bringing coconut-producing nations together and facilitating knowledge exchange, partnerships and collective action for the development of the sector, said ICC director general Jelfina C Alouw.