KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has operationalised India’s first Transfer Cargo Security Hold Area (TCSHA) to speed up the movement of cargo between domestic and international destinations through Kochi.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the facility on Wednesday. The TCSHA facility will expedite cargo movement by enabling the transfer of consignments between domestic and international flights entirely within the airport’s operational area.

Earlier, transfer cargo had to be moved to the cargo terminal for repeat security screening before being brought back to the airside cargo area for loading onto the connecting flight.

The facility is expected to reduce transfer cargo screening requirements to random 5 %, helping cut transit time and handling costs. Under the earlier system, domestic cargo arriving at Kochi for onward transportation to international destinations could take up to three days to complete the transfer process, as it had to undergo repeated handling procedures and 100% security re-screening.

The new facility, developed near the airport’s operational area, allows transfer cargo to be moved to connecting international flights in hours, with only 5% subjected to randomized screening at the facility. This is expected to significantly reduce cargo dwell time.