KOCHI: The corporation is planning to adopt the drinking water supply model implemented in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, using tanker lorries. A meeting of the corporation council held on Wednesday decided to move ahead with the project and a detailed plan will be drawn up soon, including fixing a price for the same.

A rough estimate prepared by the corporation has found that at least 500 loads of tanker water are being supplied in the city daily to meet the demand in residential and commercial facilities — sources of which are beyond the monitoring of the corporation.

“There are reports from food safety and health department that Shigella infestation was found in water samples collected from certain hotels in the city. If the corporation can directly take over the supply of water, the quality of drinking water can be ensured,” said Henry Austin, member of Health Standing Committee.