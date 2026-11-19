KOCHI: The proposed bypass project parallel to the MC Road, aimed at resolving congestion in Koothattukulam town, will be implemented in three phases.

In the first phase, a request has been submitted to secure funds to incorporate the Chorakkuzhi–Kanjiramala Road, Koothattukulam UP School Road, Sreedhareeyam Onamkunnukavu Temple Road, and Market Road.

For the second phase, an estimate has been made to develop a bypass network by renovating Koothattukulam–Kizhakombu and Paittakkulam–Kunkumassery stretches. In the third phase, the Mangalathuthazham–Koothattukulam Temple Road will be integrated into the bypass.