KOCHI: As the protest against the mandatory drive-in scanning of import containers at the International Container Transshipment Terminal in Kochi enters the 10th day — causing inordinate delay in movement of containers from the port – the Trade Union Coordination Committee has decided to intensify the agitation.

The truck drivers at Vallarpadam container terminal launched the scanner boycott protest on November 9, complaining that the workers who are made to move the containers through the scanner multiple times a day have developed health issues. With drivers refusing to move the import containers, exporters have expressed concern that the protest may cause disruption of the supply chain. The committee, meanwhile, has suggested the introduction of safer alternatives.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is in the process of rolling out non-intrusive scanning and five ports, including Kochi, have started pilot trials of 100% scanning of import containers. Presenting the Union Budget in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had revealed the government plan to implement non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and AI technology at ports in a phased manner with the objective to scan every container across all the major ports.

The Customs had introduced a drive-through scanning facility at the Kochi port in October 2018. An awareness programme was also conducted involving radiation specialists and industry representatives. However, it was abandoned following protests due to similar reasons.

“We are not against scanning containers. But the authorities should conduct a scientific study and ensure that the scanning does not cause health issues to the drivers. Many drivers have collapsed and complained of body pain and nausea after driving trucks through the scanning machine. They should scan containers before loading it on the trucks,” said CITU leader K V Manoj.