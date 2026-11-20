According to both Rajeevan and Abhilash, smog observed in the morning in the city is due to the onset of winter. “Mainly by November, temperature starts dropping, especially if there is no rain. Right now, with the Northeast Monsoon being weak, Kerala’s weather is dry. In Kochi’s case, since it is also an industrial area, it compounds the smog —mainly because there’s an industrial area there,” said experts. “Then there are chemical pollutants from the factories in the Eloor industrial belt. All these combine to form smog,” said the experts.

However, even though we can’t deny the presence of pollutants like aerosols, CO, NO2, and SO2 from vehicle exhaust and factories, and dust from construction sites, since Kochi is a coastal city, the pollutants dissipate thanks to the wind flowing in from the sea, said Rajeevan.

“Pollutants remain suspended in the atmosphere for a short time. That’s when you get higher AQI values. Then by 8–10 am, when sunlight comes, it fades and becomes okay,” he added. Meanwhile, dismissing the private AQI data, KSPCB chairperson Sreekala S said that the numbers are not authentic.

“The reason behind such high numbers would be that the control or standard values that they use to compare the results might be different. When we compare our data against the standard values, the AQI in Kochi is found to be satisfactory,” she said. “The monitoring systems at MG Road, Kacheripady, Kaloor, and Vyttila will be repaired soon,” she added.