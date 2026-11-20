As the clock struck 12 am on November 19, gamers around the globe rushed to their consoles. After all, it was a momentous occasion. After 13 long years, one of the most anticipated video games of the era, Grand Theft Auto VI, had finally been released.

The action-adventure game by Rockstar Games had been a hot topic for years. Umpteen rumours, leaks, and memes led up to this moment, as generations of gamers finally got to ‘join the heist’.

“It is a highly nostalgic moment. A long wait has come to an end. The game looks extremely cool, and I am pretty excited to get into it,” says rapper-cum-gamer, Letisha L S.

The entire gaming community resonates with her statement, if you go by the social media storm.

“After GTA 5 in 2013, Rockstar launched one of the most loved games of the decade, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ in 2018. GTA 6 is coming long after that, and the expectations were sky-high,” says Vyshak T V, a techie and a gamer.

Fans have been anticipating the game’s release since 2023, following an announcement by Rockstar. By 2025, it was the subject of memes and jokes.

“Expectations certainly went up. I’m anticipating good graphics, a great story and exceptional gameplay. What excites me the most is the map size, which, many say, is really big. People from around the world have even travelled to New Zealand and Australia to play the game as it went live there first,” he shares.