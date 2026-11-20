As the clock struck 12 am on November 19, gamers around the globe rushed to their consoles. After all, it was a momentous occasion. After 13 long years, one of the most anticipated video games of the era, Grand Theft Auto VI, had finally been released.
The action-adventure game by Rockstar Games had been a hot topic for years. Umpteen rumours, leaks, and memes led up to this moment, as generations of gamers finally got to ‘join the heist’.
“It is a highly nostalgic moment. A long wait has come to an end. The game looks extremely cool, and I am pretty excited to get into it,” says rapper-cum-gamer, Letisha L S.
The entire gaming community resonates with her statement, if you go by the social media storm.
“After GTA 5 in 2013, Rockstar launched one of the most loved games of the decade, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ in 2018. GTA 6 is coming long after that, and the expectations were sky-high,” says Vyshak T V, a techie and a gamer.
Fans have been anticipating the game’s release since 2023, following an announcement by Rockstar. By 2025, it was the subject of memes and jokes.
“Expectations certainly went up. I’m anticipating good graphics, a great story and exceptional gameplay. What excites me the most is the map size, which, many say, is really big. People from around the world have even travelled to New Zealand and Australia to play the game as it went live there first,” he shares.
The game is now available around the globe on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S at a price ranging from
`6,000 - `8,000.
Though it’s only been mere hours since the launch, Malayali gamers have already joined the fray. Siva Sai, a screenwriter from Thiruvananthapuram, is one of them.
“The game is so wholesome and realistic. For the past four hours, I have not put my controller down,” says Siva.
“Tech-wise, they have done a brilliant job, especially the feel and physics that mimic real life. For example, when driving a heavy vehicle, you can feel the power and speed even on the controller. There are plenty of activities to explore. The lead character has a phone and social media to scroll on, which is interesting. Overall, the game feels huge. I don’t know how many hours it will take to finish the game,” Siva adds.
There are plenty of attractions in the game for the fans. For Abhinav Das, a PhD student in Kochi, the introduction of a female lead feels revolutionary.
“This is happening for the first time in a GTA game, and it gives a new emotion to the gameplay. The advanced tech and modern features are also exciting,” he says.
For Rohan Dutt from Alappuzha, it is the emotional fluctuation in gameplay that makes GTA VI more realistic.
“In RDR 2, they introduced the ‘honour system’ that tracked the actions and decisions of the player. The moral and emotional choices a player made impacted how the game progressed. Inclusion of this feature in GTA VI will be very cool as we immerse ourselves in the story,” he says.
For Letisha, the discography of the game will also add an edge to it.
“The game lets you play radio as you are driving, and this time, they have a tonne of big artists. This will enhance the gaming experience,” she adds.
As the most hyped game of the decade has finally reached gamers, the race to the final destination is getting fierce.
“So far, I feel like the game is very, very long. Everybody is going to lock in and escape from reality for now. Unfortunately, I have to wait for the PC version and somehow avoid the spoilers till then,” Abhinav laughs.