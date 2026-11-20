KOCHI: The water distribution system at Airapuram Rubber Park, which houses around 60 industrial units on its 110 acre campus, has been shut down for the past 10 days as unidentified persons released septage and effluents into the only water source on the premises. According to workers, a foul smell spread in the area and an oily layer appeared on the waterbody on November 9. Following complaints, managing director George V James inspected the pond and found that the water had turned black.

Samples of the water were sent for testing which confirmed high levels of e-coli and iron content in the water. The artificial pond has a capacity of 35,000 kilo litres per day (KLD) and all industries depend on the pond for industrial and domestic needs. For the past 10 days, the Rubberpark has been depending on water tankers to meet the industrial demand.

“The industries on the Rubber Park premises need around 1,100 KLD water per day and we have been depending on water tankers for the past 10 days. A team of doctors from the health department had visited the pond and directed to chlorinate the pond. Though the latest test results show a decline in coliform level, we are waiting to ensure that the water quality meets industrial level. We have reported the incident to the Police and the Pollution Control Board and an investigation to identify the culprits is on,” said George.