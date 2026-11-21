KOCHI: In a move to tackle the city’s mounting traffic woes and improve road safety, Kochi city police have identified 15 major junctions for focused monitoring by senior officers, with a plan to introduce location-specific changes to ease congestion and prevent accidents.

Kochi city police commissioner R Nishanthini, the first woman to head the city police, said assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) had been assigned individual junctions to monitor for three months and identify infrastructure and traffic management issues that require intervention.

The selected locations include Kaloor, Vyttila, Edappally, Jos Junction and Tripunithura. The officers will examine issues such as inadequate pedestrian crossings, obstructions affecting visibility and the need for additional traffic signals and other minor modifications.

Proposals requiring the intervention of other departments will be taken up through inter-departmental coordination.

Addressing the media, Nishanthini said road safety, drug control and cybercrime prevention would be among her key priorities. She stressed the need to address behavioural aspects of road safety, including mindful parking, pedestrian rights and accidents caused by vehicles entering blind spots.

On the proposed police verification and identity cards for private bus employees, the commissioner said the police had received details of around 1,800 employees, of whom around 860 had undergone verification.

The identity card design had been finalised and the cards would be issued at the earliest. However, a timeline for distribution is yet to be fixed.

The cards are proposed to carry a six-month validity, after which the renewal mechanism will be decided in consultation with bus operators.