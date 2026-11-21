KOCHI: As the disruption of port operations at the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) enters the 12th day, the traders are complaining of substantial losses.
And the shipping lines and importers indicate that they will be forced to explore alternative ports, like Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, if the strike continues.
The container truck drivers at ICTT have been on an indefinite boycott from November 9 against the customs department’s decision to scan all import containers arriving at Kochi port.
The drivers allege that many of them have developed health issues like body pain, headache and nausea after driving the trucks through the scanner multiple times a day.
According to the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), 1,810 containers have piled up at the terminal, of which a major share belongs to reefer containers that transport perishable goods like fruits.
The importer has to pay USD 6.35 (Rs 588) for four hours to avail power connectivity for a 20-foot reefer container. The rate for a 40-foot reefer container is USD 9.57 (Rs 886.4).
So, the importer has to pay Rs 2,352 to Rs 3,545 per day as power charges. Besides, the port imposes a demurrage charge for containers from the eighth day onwards, which comes to USD 9.03 per day for a 20-foot container and USD 18.06 for a 40-foot container. The charge doubles after seven days.
Expressing serious concern over the turn of events, the CCCI has appealed to the central and state governments to intervene immediately and facilitate meaningful discussions among all stakeholders to end the agitation that may undermine the competitiveness of Kochi port.
“Prolonged disruption of container movement could lead to cargo being diverted to neighbouring ports. Such a shift will not only adversely affect importers and exporters in Keralam but could also undermine the competitiveness of Kochi as a major maritime gateway.
It will have long-term implications for the region’s trade, logistics ecosystem and economy,” said CCCI vice-president Prakash Iyer.
Complaining that they have incurred huge losses due to the protest, the traders have urged the port and customs authorities to waive detention, demurrage and storage charges.
The All Kerala Face Veneer Traders Association said they may incur potential additional liabilities to the tune of USD 1 million if the disruption of container traffic continues.