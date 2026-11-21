KOCHI: As the disruption of port operations at the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) enters the 12th day, the traders are complaining of substantial losses.

And the shipping lines and importers indicate that they will be forced to explore alternative ports, like Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, if the strike continues.

The container truck drivers at ICTT have been on an indefinite boycott from November 9 against the customs department’s decision to scan all import containers arriving at Kochi port.

The drivers allege that many of them have developed health issues like body pain, headache and nausea after driving the trucks through the scanner multiple times a day.

According to the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), 1,810 containers have piled up at the terminal, of which a major share belongs to reefer containers that transport perishable goods like fruits.

The importer has to pay USD 6.35 (Rs 588) for four hours to avail power connectivity for a 20-foot reefer container. The rate for a 40-foot reefer container is USD 9.57 (Rs 886.4).