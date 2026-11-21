KOCHI: A health complaint that landed a 36-year-old under-trial prisoner in hospital has exposed a possible breach in prison security, with Mattancherry police booking him after 0.024g of MDMA and a packet of banned tobacco product Hans were allegedly found among his belongings at Mattancherry Sub Jail.

The accused Shameer, a native of Mattancherry, was booked on Friday following a complaint by jail superintendent Sunil K A. According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday when Shameer was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital following a health complaint.

During treatment, he reportedly told the doctor that he had consumed MDMA and Hans.

Following this, jail authorities examined his belongings and allegedly found the substances. The jail superintendent subsequently submitted a report to the Mattancherry police, seeking action against the prisoner.