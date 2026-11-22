KOCHI: A car driven allegedly by a man under the influence of alcohol went on a rampage on Mattancherry’s Bazaar Road on Friday night, ramming into seven vehicles and leaving two people injured. The driver, Joseph Dalton, 53, a native of Eloor, was taken into custody by the Mattancherry police.

According to the police, the car first hit a two-wheeler and dragged it for several metres. It then rammed into another motorcycle near Chullikkal and dragged it for nearly 1.5 km.

The car subsequently hit a woman at Kappalandimukku before crashing into several other vehicles on its way.