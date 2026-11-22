KOCHI: Footpaths in Kochi rarely serve their true purpose. The recent death of 29-year-old Akshara, after she was run over by a private bus on the Kakkanad-Edachira road, has served to refocus attention on the city’s missing sidewalks and the poor condition of existing ones.
Despite being recognised as an elderly-friendly city, Kochi has a long way to go in making its roads pedestrian-friendly, said Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council general secretary M A Ajithkumar. On Friday, the organisation, which goes by the acronym EDRAAC, decided to approach the High Court over the issue.
“Footpaths are either missing or rendered unusable by encroachments and other obstacles. We have repeatedly brought these issues to the attention of authorities, but little has changed,” Ajithkumar said. He pointed out that footpaths along MG Road, Kadavanthra, near Subhash Park, Kaloor and several other key stretches remain in poor condition despite repeated complaints.
“Parked vehicles, broken slabs, uneven tiles, potholes and exposed cables have made these spaces unfit for walking. Had there been an unobstructed footpath along the stretch near Kuzhikkattumoola Junction, Akshara might still be alive. Even police vehicles are sometimes parked on footpaths. In many places, we also see people sleeping on footpaths,” he said.
A government expert said the city’s ambitious plans to improve walkability would remain unfulfilled unless existing pedestrian spaces were protected and used for their intended purpose.
“On the very day a footpath is opened, street vendors begin occupying it. Authorities must provide designated spaces for vendors rather than allow them to take over pedestrian pathways. Preventing such encroachments is the responsibility of the corporation and other concerned agencies,” the expert told TNIE, referring to a Supreme Court ruling on June 19 that recognised the right to walk on a demarcated footpath as a fundamental right.
IT professionals who commute along the IMG Junction-Edachira road, which lacks footpaths, say providing safe walking spaces should be a priority as the number of vehicles using the road continues to rise.
“This stretch has remained virtually unchanged for the last decade. The number of people using the road has skyrocketed, but it has neither been widened nor provided with space for pedestrians. It usually takes 45 minutes to navigate the stretch, but rains double the time taken. Despite being among the municipalities that generate the highest income in the state, there has been little improvement in Thrikkakara’s infrastructure,” said Madhavan N G, secretary of the Infopark unit of Prathidhwani, the cultural and welfare organisation for IT employees in the state.
Architect Vinu Daniel stressed that building footpaths, without increasing the green cover and shade, alone will not encourage people to walk in a tropical climate.
“People are more likely to walk when there are trees and shaded pathways. The green cover must be part of development planning. Instead, the first thing that often happens in the name of development is the cutting down of trees. Open parks are equally important. Those who cannot afford other modes of transport and have no option but to walk along busy roads are often the ones who suffer the most,” said Vinu, founder of Wallmakers, a firm known for sustainable and low-cost architecture practices.
He said planners should consider planting trees that can provide shade within six to seven years. “They are basic requirements for creating a walking society. Such planning can also strengthen the local economy by providing designated spaces for small businesses. What we often see instead are footpaths that abruptly end when a flyover approaches, leaving pedestrians confused about how to proceed further. A walking path must be continuous and make sense to the person using it,” Vinu said.