KOCHI: Footpaths in Kochi rarely serve their true purpose. The recent death of 29-year-old Akshara, after she was run over by a private bus on the Kakkanad-Edachira road, has served to refocus attention on the city’s missing sidewalks and the poor condition of existing ones.

Despite being recognised as an elderly-friendly city, Kochi has a long way to go in making its roads pedestrian-friendly, said Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council general secretary M A Ajithkumar. On Friday, the organisation, which goes by the acronym EDRAAC, decided to approach the High Court over the issue.

“Footpaths are either missing or rendered unusable by encroachments and other obstacles. We have repeatedly brought these issues to the attention of authorities, but little has changed,” Ajithkumar said. He pointed out that footpaths along MG Road, Kadavanthra, near Subhash Park, Kaloor and several other key stretches remain in poor condition despite repeated complaints.

“Parked vehicles, broken slabs, uneven tiles, potholes and exposed cables have made these spaces unfit for walking. Had there been an unobstructed footpath along the stretch near Kuzhikkattumoola Junction, Akshara might still be alive. Even police vehicles are sometimes parked on footpaths. In many places, we also see people sleeping on footpaths,” he said.

A government expert said the city’s ambitious plans to improve walkability would remain unfulfilled unless existing pedestrian spaces were protected and used for their intended purpose.

“On the very day a footpath is opened, street vendors begin occupying it. Authorities must provide designated spaces for vendors rather than allow them to take over pedestrian pathways. Preventing such encroachments is the responsibility of the corporation and other concerned agencies,” the expert told TNIE, referring to a Supreme Court ruling on June 19 that recognised the right to walk on a demarcated footpath as a fundamental right.