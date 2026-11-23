KOCHI: The Kochi city police commissioner has suspended Palarivattom police inspector Manjith Lal for allegedly leaking investigation details to an accused in a case in connection with forging documents in the name of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The suspension order, issued by commissioner R Nishanthini on Sunday, stated that Manjith Lal had allegedly maintained unauthorised contact with the accused – Rajendran Vellappally – and shared details of the investigation, including information about Indian Cooperative Credit Society Limited and its senior officials, through WhatsApp chats.

According to the order, Rajendran is an accused in a case registered at Angamaly police station on November 2 under various sections of the BNS, for allegedly attempting to extort money by forging documents in the name of the ED.

Manjith Lal is believed to have established contact with Rajendran and, at his request, passed on confidential information relating to the investigation.

The order further stated that the WhatsApp chats containing the information were deleted from the inspector’s mobile phone when Rajendran was arrested by the Ernakulam rural crime branch squad on November 12.

The deletion was reportedly established during the examination of records.

Describing the alleged conduct as a serious violation of discipline and dereliction of duty, the suspension order said such actions by a responsible police officer amounted to misuse of official position and could undermine the reputation of the police force and public confidence in the department.

Manjith Lal has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. The Kochi city district crime branch assistant commissioner has been directed to conduct a formal departmental inquiry into the allegations and submit the inquiry report.