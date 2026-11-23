KOCHI: The Cochin University Employees Association (CUEA) has accused the Cusat syndicate of failing to comply with the spirit of the High Court’s November 16 order directing it to review the suspension of four university employees and determine whether its continuation was justified.

With the court scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Monday, the association alleged the syndicate tried to prolong the suspension by presenting an earlier decision as a fresh resolution, without undertaking the review mandated by the court.

In its order dated November 16, Justice P Gopinath had observed that the suspension of the employees required reconsideration by the syndicate.

The court had directed that, if the employees submitted a representation seeking reconsideration of their suspension by November 18, the syndicate meeting scheduled for Saturday should review the matter and decide whether there were sufficient grounds to continue the suspension.

According to the association, however, the syndicate had already decided at its meeting on November 13 to appoint a retired judge as an inquiry commission in connection with the suspensions.

At its meeting on Saturday, the syndicate was required to reconsider the continuation of the suspension in accordance with the court’s directive, alleged the association.

“Instead, the decision taken on November 13 regarding the appointment of the inquiry commission was allegedly presented as the decision of the November 21 meeting,” CUEA said.

The ongoing agitation against the suspension — invoked over alleged irregularities in appointments has entered its 46th day, with the university authorities yet to take steps towards resolving the issue, the association said.