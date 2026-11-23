KOCHI: In an attempt to ensure public safety, Kalamassery municipality has initiated measures to remove unwanted overhead cables across its wards. The move comes in the backdrop of the death of an elderly woman who tripped over a broken cable while walking on the roadside.

On September 8, Kalamassery resident Pushpi Xavier, 63, on her way for prayers at a chapel near her home, fell after tripping over a broken cable that lay on the roadside.

She suffered a head injury, following which her family had to spend over Rs 18 lakh for surgery and treatment. She died on November 7, despite efforts to save her life.

Kalamassery police registered a case in connection with the incident.

“There was serious public uproar against the authorities’ failure to remove unwanted overhead cables causing trouble for the public.

Pushpi is not the first victim of these cables. Many have fallen after tripping over such broken cables,” said Ravindran, a councillor.

He said the issue was discussed in the council meeting as complaints from the local residents piled up. The council unanimously decided to put an end to the menace by cutting down abandoned cables.

A technical team has been formed to monitor the activity. BSNL officials and those with the municipality’s public works wing have been surveying each division to identify such cables.