KOCHI: In an attempt to ensure public safety, Kalamassery municipality has initiated measures to remove unwanted overhead cables across its wards. The move comes in the backdrop of the death of an elderly woman who tripped over a broken cable while walking on the roadside.
On September 8, Kalamassery resident Pushpi Xavier, 63, on her way for prayers at a chapel near her home, fell after tripping over a broken cable that lay on the roadside.
She suffered a head injury, following which her family had to spend over Rs 18 lakh for surgery and treatment. She died on November 7, despite efforts to save her life.
Kalamassery police registered a case in connection with the incident.
“There was serious public uproar against the authorities’ failure to remove unwanted overhead cables causing trouble for the public.
Pushpi is not the first victim of these cables. Many have fallen after tripping over such broken cables,” said Ravindran, a councillor.
He said the issue was discussed in the council meeting as complaints from the local residents piled up. The council unanimously decided to put an end to the menace by cutting down abandoned cables.
A technical team has been formed to monitor the activity. BSNL officials and those with the municipality’s public works wing have been surveying each division to identify such cables.
“Unwanted overhead cables are there in many places as people end the connection of services, given that Kalamassery is a densely populated region.
Though service providers know that cables are unused, none of the them take the efforts to remove them, resulting in a large number of cables remaining without any maintenance.
Over time, these cables loosen, slide down, and sometimes break, causing trouble to pedestrians and two-wheelers,” another councillor pointed out.
The municipality had issued notices to all network service providers in the region to remove such cables. But there was no response, forcing the municipality to take action.
“We cannot compromise on the public safety, and hence, have decided to remove overhead cables that pose a risk to people’s lives. We have the authority to do it and will continue to monitor the situation so that no more lives are lost because of this,” Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jamal Manakkadan said.