KOCHI: The PMLA special court in Kochi on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against K D Prathapan, the prime accused in the Highrich financial fraud case, after he failed to surrender as directed by the court.

The court had cancelled his bail on Saturday and ordered him to surrender on Monday. However, Prathapan failed to appear before

the court. His counsel sought additional time for him to surrender, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the request and sought an NBW, which the court subsequently issued. Prathapan, owner of the Highrich group, was granted bail by the PMLA court on November 1, 2025, after he argued that he had already spent 16 months in judicial custody.

The ED challenged the order before the Kerala High Court, contending that the period of incarceration alone could not be a ground for granting him bail. The HC later stayed the bail order and directed the PMLA court to reconsider his bail application within 60 days. As the deadline approached, Prathapan secured a further seven-day extension from the HC.

On Saturday, after reconsidering the plea, the PMLA court rejected his bail application and directed him to surrender. 37 people, including Prathapan and his wife Sreena, are accused in the financial fraud case.