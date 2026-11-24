KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency suspects that the arson attack near the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in the city was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at threatening national security and striking terror among the Jewish community. The NIA special court in Ernakulam on Monday granted the agency five days’ custody of Ebin B Paul, the prime accused, for further interrogation.

The custody period will run from 1 pm on Monday to 5 pm on November 27.

In its custody application, the agency told the court that an examination of two mobile phones seized from Ebin had revealed his alleged links with several Telegram handlers, including those using the identities ‘Vikram Singh’, ‘SR’, @SRhitters and @Huntersjz. The agency alleged that they had conspired to target Jewish places of worship using encrypted communication platforms.

Ebin is accused of setting fire to the eastern gate of Cochin Blossoms Aquarium Nursery on Market Road, opposite the old synagogue. The nursery is run by Elias Joseph, 70, a member of the Jewish community who is under police protection following an international terror threat. The accused was identified using CCTV footage and arrested on October 13. The NIA took over the investigation on October 27.

According to the agency, Ebin carried out the attack on instructions received through Telegram, recorded it and shared the video with handlers. He allegedly received cryptocurrency payments in his KuCoin account from private wallets around two hours after the incident. NIA further told the court that Ebin had carried out two similar arson attacks in Muvattupuzha, at Avasa Properties and My Cars, on the handlers’ instructions.