KOCHI: Private tourist boat operators in Ernakulam have reported a 40% decline in business over the past two years as competition from the water metro, falling tourist footfall and regulatory concerns threaten their operations.

Around 180 private boats currently operate from Marine Drive. Nearly 15 operators have shifted base to the Malabar region due to poor business, according to the Marine Drive Tourist Boat Association.

Operators estimate that nearly 20-22% of tourists visiting the district now opt for water metro services instead of private boats. They say this has intensified competition among the remaining operators.

Kochi Metro Passengers Forum member Ebenezer Chullikkad pointed out that water metro, which was conceived as a modern public transport alternative, now predominantly draws tourists. “Nearly 90% of its passengers are tourists. The Ernakulam-Fort Kochi route, its busiest stretch, also sees a high concentration of tourists.

The impact extends beyond boat owners to workers. Hundreds of employees and their families rely on private tourist boat services for their livelihood. Those who have invested in boats through loans are also struggling to meet repayments and maintenance expenses as passenger numbers fall,” said Ebenezer.

“This has also led to unhealthy competition among private operators,” said Saju T B, secretary of the association who owns four boats.

The decline in tourist arrivals has further affected business. The West Asia conflict has reduced the number of families travelling from the Malabar region to Ernakulam, they say. Changes in travel patterns have also affected pilgrim traffic. Earlier, Sabarimala pilgrims often visited Ernakulam Shiva temple and Chottanikkara on their way to the Sabarimala temple. Improved highway connectivity has made direct travel easier and reduced such stopovers, Saju said.