KOCHI: Shameera, 40, a resident of Pachalam waited for nearly three weeks to have her biomedical waste collected by the corporation, during which period she could not think of any other way to manage it.

And one bagful of used adult diapers became two and three bags, costing her a high amount to get them disposed of.

For the past several weeks, this has been the situation in Kochi as residents continue to wait for the contractor to collect biomedical waste.

According to the current system, the residents have to register on My Kochi App for the collection of biomedical and sanitation waste.

While the time frame mentioned is four to five days once the collection request is registered on the app, it would appear the actual waiting period is almost three weeks.

“What can we do in situations where waste had to be kept at home? Some days, we keep waiting and no one shows up to collect it. And on some, they even ask us to take the bag of waste to some other location,” said Rajeev, a resident of Ponekkara.

The lack of timely collection of biomedical waste has been a major headache for the corporation, with residents raising complaints and councillors failing to ensure a regular system in place.

“We even received complaints that the sanitation staff of the contract company behaved rudely with residents when the waste exceeded more than 26kg,” alleged Jagadambika, an LDF councillor.

Given the multitude of complaints, Mayor V K Minimol has directed the contract company to expedite the process and ensure timely collection of waste. It is reported that one of the burners of the incinerator at the treatment plant broke, which resulted in the piling up of collected waste there and caused further delays.