KOCHI: Shameera, 40, a resident of Pachalam waited for nearly three weeks to have her biomedical waste collected by the corporation, during which period she could not think of any other way to manage it.
And one bagful of used adult diapers became two and three bags, costing her a high amount to get them disposed of.
For the past several weeks, this has been the situation in Kochi as residents continue to wait for the contractor to collect biomedical waste.
According to the current system, the residents have to register on My Kochi App for the collection of biomedical and sanitation waste.
While the time frame mentioned is four to five days once the collection request is registered on the app, it would appear the actual waiting period is almost three weeks.
“What can we do in situations where waste had to be kept at home? Some days, we keep waiting and no one shows up to collect it. And on some, they even ask us to take the bag of waste to some other location,” said Rajeev, a resident of Ponekkara.
The lack of timely collection of biomedical waste has been a major headache for the corporation, with residents raising complaints and councillors failing to ensure a regular system in place.
“We even received complaints that the sanitation staff of the contract company behaved rudely with residents when the waste exceeded more than 26kg,” alleged Jagadambika, an LDF councillor.
Given the multitude of complaints, Mayor V K Minimol has directed the contract company to expedite the process and ensure timely collection of waste. It is reported that one of the burners of the incinerator at the treatment plant broke, which resulted in the piling up of collected waste there and caused further delays.
“The capacity of the biomedical waste incinerator at Brahmapuram is three tonnes per day. Though there are days when the waste collection came down to 900kg, we have urged them to keep up the pace as complaints keep pouring in,” said Seena Gokulan, the corporation health standing committee chairperson.
Currently, a private firm named Success has been managing the biomedical waste in the city through the plant at Brahmapuram.
The Suchitwa Mission has also proposed a Regional Diaper Incinerator Plant at Brahmapuram, but its work is yet to be taken up.
Opposition questions planned raise in fee
The CPM-led opposition has already submitted a letter of disagreement to the mayor over a plan to increase the cost of biomedical waste collection in the city.
According to the plan, residents will have to pay Rs 20 plus GST per kilogram of biomedical waste collected. Registered beneficiaries like bed-ridden people and chronically ill individuals will have to pay a subsidised amount of Rs 12 and GST.
“We have urged the corporation to make the Rs 12-plus-GST fee applicable for all, instead of a subsidised fee for certain groups.
Isn’t it the responsibility of the local body to deal with the waste generated within its jurisdiction,” asked V A Sreejith, the CPM parliamentary party leader in the corporation.