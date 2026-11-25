KOCHI: Following the death of a four-year-old boy after he got trapped inside a machinery at a plywood factory in Perumbavoor, the district administration has decided to set up creches in all plywood units in the region by early January.

The decision was taken at a meeting of plywood factory owners from Perumbavoor municipality and neighbouring panchayats convened at the Perumbavoor taluk office.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Manoj Moothedan and District Collector G Priyanka.

The MLA and the collector directed all plywood units to set up creches immediately. Factories with fewer workers can join hands with nearby units to establish common childcare centres.

The meeting also discussed the structure, working hours and functioning of the creches.

MLA directed that all plywood units in Kunnathunad taluk should have functional creches by the beginning of January.

The meeting also decided to strengthen measures to protect children, including those of migrant workers. Bringing children to factories along with their parents and allowing them to stay at workplaces will be strictly prohibited.

Joint inspections will be intensified at factories, industrial establishments and plywood units to ensure that no children are present at workplaces.

The labour department, factories and boilers department, police, local self-government department, women and child development department, district child protection unit, child welfare committee and health department will coordinate their efforts to ensure child safety.