KOCHI: The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has filed an appeal before a division bench of the High Court challenging a single judge’s order quashing the suspension of 16 students and directing the university to conduct special examinations for those who missed their exams.

Vice-chancellor Ciza Thomas, the university and its syndicate filed the writ appeal on Monday, seeking to set aside the November 23 judgment of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan and stay its operation.

The single judge had quashed the suspension orders, the constitution of the inquiry committee, its report and the consequent syndicate decision.

The court had also directed the university to allow the students to attend regular classes and conduct special examinations within six weeks for students who missed their exams, referring to an undertaking given by the university before the Supreme Court.

In its appeal, the university argued that the students should have approached the grievance redressal mechanism under the UGC Regulations, 2023.

It also contended that the inquiry should not have been assessed using the strict standards applicable to departmental proceedings against government employees.

The university further challenged the directive to conduct special examinations, arguing that the students do not meet mandatory attendance and other academic requirements.

It also maintains that the statement made before the Supreme Court was conditional and did not override university regulations.

The appeal argued that the disciplinary action was against alleged violence and intimidation, not peaceful dissent. The university has sought to have the single judge’s order set aside.