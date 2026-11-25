KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has issued 146 challans and collected fines amounting to Rs 6.10 lakh during a special night inspection conducted in Kochi on Monday, which continued until the early hours of Tuesday.

The inspection, held under the name ‘Operation Night Hunt’, was conducted by special enforcement squads led by Ernakulam Enforcement Regional Transport officer Biju Isaac.

The inspections targeted motorists who make unauthorised modifications to vehicles, use excessively loud silencers and high-intensity lights, and drive in ways that endanger other road users.

Of the violations detected, 40 involved riding without helmets, while 35 vehicles were found with modified silencers.

Fifteen cases of triple riding were also detected. Twelve vehicles were found without pollution under control certificates, while seven had unauthorised modifications to lights.

The department also detected 12 cases of driving without insurance, 6 cases of number plate violations, 2 cases of improper registration and 12 cases of driving without a licence. Another 34 violations were classified under other categories.

The MVD has directed owners of vehicles with unauthorised modifications to restore them to their original condition and produce the vehicles before the department officials concerned for inspection.