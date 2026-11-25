KOCHI: The Aluva Excise Range has recorded the arrest of Suhail Sajeev, 19, the prime accused in the Nedumbassery accident, under the Abkari Act for consuming alcohol while underage.

Earlier, medical examination had revealed that his blood alcohol level was nearly five times the permissible limit at the time of the accident.

The arrest was recorded after Suhail appeared before excise officials on November 19, accompanied by his parents.

Excise officials said Suhail had visited two bars in Ernakulam city after noon and another in Nedumbassery in the night before the accident. Videos of him drinking at the bars were also found on his phone.

“Suhail admitted to consuming alcohol and visiting the bars. He told us the bars had not asked him to produce identity proof. The bar management, however, had claimed they had asked for ID proof, but he told them it was on his phone and that he would show it later,” the official said.