KOCHI: Nearly three months after Kochi police announced a plan to screen private bus employees and issue identity cards to curb road rage, around 445 employees are expected to receive police clearance and identity cards in the coming days.

However, continuing incidents of reckless driving and clashes involving bus crew raise questions about whether the exercise will bring about any significant change on city roads.

The initiative was announced on September 8 following a meeting convened by then Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar with representatives of private bus operators and employees.

The objective was to identify employees with criminal backgrounds and ensure accountability when they switch operators.

However, traffic violations continued even as the police worked on the verification process. Between September 9 and 30, the police registered 41 cases of drunk driving and 71 cases of dangerous and negligent driving involving private bus employees. Around 2,003 petty traffic cases were also registered.

Police are screening around 1,800 employees working on private buses in the city. Though the authorities are yet to disclose the exact number of employees unlikely to receive clearance, sources said more than 200 were likely to be denied it.

“We have communicated the matter to those whom we cannot give clearance. There are also cases where applicants have not submitted all the required documents. Once they submit the documents, we will scrutinise them and issue identity cards and police clearance,” a senior police officer said.

Residents, however, question whether identity cards can change the conduct of employees or prevent habitual offenders from endangering other road users.

“Only regular inspections and stern action, including suspension of licences, can end road rage. What guarantee is there that a driver who receives clearance will not engage in road rage or get involved in fights with commuters and passengers?” asked M K Menon, a senior citizen.