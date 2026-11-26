KOCHI: Motorists travelling through Kalady will have to take alternative routes on Friday, with traffic restrictions coming into force from 9.30 am in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Temple.

As part of the traffic regulations, heavy vehicles travelling from Thrissur towards Perumbavoor will have to take the Aluva route. Light vehicles proceeding from Angamaly to Perumbavoor can travel through Kalady and reach Marotichode junction, from where they should turn left towards Manjapra Road. Otherwise, they can take a left turn at Angamaly TB Junction and proceed via Chandrapura, Naduvattom, Neelishwaram, Malayattoor and Kodanad bridge.

Vehicles coming from Malayattoor should turn right at Mekkalady junction and proceed towards Angamaly via Kaippattoor and Chandrapura. Those travelling from Perumbavoor towards Kalady should turn left at Vallam junction and proceed via Parappuram, Vallam Kadavu bridge, Puthiyedam junction and Chowwara to reach Aluva or Angamaly.

Heavy vehicles coming from Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor towards Kalady should take the Perumbavoor-Aluva KSRTC road to reach Aluva and Angamaly. Light vehicles from Chowwara and Kanjoor towards Perumbavoor should turn right at Kanjoor junction and proceed via Puthiyedam junction and Parappuram. Traffic from Kanjoor towards Kalady will remain completely restricted until the completion of the VVIP movement, said police.