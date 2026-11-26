KOCHI: In a bid to provide better services and improve accessibility to investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will open an office in Kochi, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday. He was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with the Cochin International Foundation at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kochi.

SEBI is introducing new measures to strengthen investor protection and financial literacy, SEBI chairman said.

SEBI is developing facilities that will enable investors to lodge complaints through its app and receive responses to queries in multiple languages with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

The MITRA platform helps investors trace inactive and unclaimed mutual fund investments. Continuous surveillance and action are also being taken against market manipulation, misleading investment advice and fraudulent activities. He added that the number of securities market investors in Keralam has increased from 3.5 lakh in FY2010 to over 41 lakh at present.