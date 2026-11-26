KOCHI: The vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, submitted before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the suspension of 16 students pending an inquiry did not amount to punishment.

Any defect in the inquiry report would, at best, warrant a fresh inquiry from that stage and not the quashing of the suspension orders which were issued over alleged misconduct during a protest against the VC.

Twelve students were allowed to return to classes after they expressed regret, while the suspension of the remaining four was extended on a separate ground – entering the campus while under suspension. This aspect was not considered by the single judge while quashing the suspension orders, the counsel for the university submitted.

The submissions were made during the hearing of an appeal filed by the varsity challenging the single judge’s order setting aside the suspension, constitution of the disciplinary committee, its report and the subsequent decision of the syndicate.

The single judge had also directed that the students be readmitted to classes immediately and that a special examination be conducted for 10 of them within six weeks.

The appeal contended that, by issuing these directions, the single judge had curtailed the university’s statutory powers to enforce discipline.

The court will hear the matter on Thursday.