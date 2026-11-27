KOCHI: A series of recent attacks on police personnel and an assault on an excise team have prompted Kochi City police to strengthen night patrols and deploy additional teams as backup for officers responding to emergency calls.

Teams comprising around 10 personnel will be stationed across the city, with each group assigned a specific area. Functioning as strike forces, they will conduct random checks and provide immediate assistance to personnel facing resistance while handling complaints of violence and public disturbance. Senior officers said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that personnel attending to emergency calls do not have to handle volatile situations without adequate support, particularly during night duty.

“Having more personnel available during night inspections and emergency responses will help officers handle volatile situations and seek assistance when required,” a senior officer said.

Police have also taken note of attacks involving persons under the influence of drugs. Officers said such individuals sometimes react aggressively during interventions, making it necessary to ensure adequate personnel are available when responding to complaints. “In many cases of drug-related violence, those under the influence react aggressively without realising the consequences of their actions.

And when the effects of the drug wear off, they tend to apologise and admit to what they have done. We have encountered several such cases,” another officer said. Recent incidents have raised concerns about the safety of personnel, prompting the department to strengthen response.