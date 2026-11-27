KOCHI: At a time when the Congress party in the state has been battered by internal strife, to the extent that leaders have been involved in political mud-slinging, major decisions on administrative and public services remain neglected.

A case in point has been the delay in appointing the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairperson, with former excise minister K Babu and former fisheries minister Dominic Presentation believed to be in the running on the final stretch.

Since coming to power in the state, the UDF promised a transformative future for Kochi as a metropolis, especially with the chief minister repeatedly emphasising it in his speeches. Yet, six months on, many are questioning the assertions with a key statutory agency like the GCDA remaining headless.

Established in 1976, the authority was instrumental in implementing iconic projects such as Marine Drive; Panampilly Nagar, considered the first planned urban residential zone in the state; Mattancherry Bridge, the first BOT project in the state; and others.

Among its key mandates were planning development work and pooling land for projects. While the GCDA previously received a share of the taxes collected by local bodies within its jurisdiction, this provision was subsequently discontinued.

The authority has remained headless since the resignation of K Chandran Pillai as chairperson in May, with the secretary taking decisions on routine matters. While Babu commands a large support base, Dominic is also in the picture considering his standing in the Latin community.

Congress sources say that with Babu having given up his claim to the Tripunithura seat in last year’s assembly election in favour of Deepak Joy, he stands the best chance of being named chairperson.